ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Nearly 4,800 gallons of an unknown substance spilled into the Yough River after a tractor-trailer overturned.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Emergency crews were called to the scene in the 2300 block of Douglas Run Road near Nichols Hill Road in Elizabeth Township around 9:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Twp: Tractor trailer overturned w/unknown injury & fuel spill - Nichols Hill Ave/Douglas Run. Responders on scene.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) August 23, 2019
The driver was flown to the hospital, according to our news partners at TribLIVE.com.
It's unclear what exactly spilled from the truck.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}