PITTSBURGH - A four-vehicle crash that happened in the outbound lanes of the Liberty Tunnel caused significant traffic delays.
According to Allegheny County officials, the crash happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the outbound side of the tunnel.
Officials said traffic will be “restricted” until the vehicles are removed.
No detour has been posted at this time.
Pittsburgh - 4-vehicle accident inside outbound Liberty Tunnels. Traffic will be restricted until vehicles are removed.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) November 5, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- 15-year-old boy missing from Butler; State police ask for help finding him
- 1 person killed in wrong-way crash on I-79 south in Washington County
- Wealthiest ZIP codes: The highest-earning communities
- VIDEO: First accumulating snow of season possible this week
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}