    PITTSBURGH - A four-vehicle crash that happened in the outbound lanes of the Liberty Tunnel caused significant traffic delays. 

    According to Allegheny County officials, the crash happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday in the outbound side of the tunnel.

    Officials said traffic will be “restricted” until the vehicles are removed.

    No detour has been posted at this time.

