4-year-old killed in Fayette County crash laid to rest

More than 40 fire and police units escorted 4-year-old Hunter Gibbs to his final resting place today.
Gibbs was killed in a car crash Tuesday when the pickup truck he was in collided with a dump truck on Route 21 in German Township.
He was in the car with 53-year-old Ronald Burwell and 20-year-old Kayla Burwell. Ronald Burwell was Kayla Burwell’s father and step-grandfather to Gibbs.
On Saturday, Gibbs was laid to rest.
"To my family, this means the world. My grandson is getting a great send-off. He was my little man," said Gibbs' grandfather, Bryan McKahan.
McKahan said they asked for one firetruck for an escort, and instead, firetrucks from four different counties and West Virginia came.
