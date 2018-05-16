  • 5 things we know about the Aliquippa woman shot, killed in her mother's driveway

    Former teacher Rachael DelTondo was shot to death in her mother's driveway in Aliquippa late Sunday night. 

    Here are five things we know about DelTondo:

    1. She was 32 years old
    2. She was coming home from getting ice cream with a friend when she was shot 10 times in her mother's driveway.
    3. She is a former teacher for the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School.
    4. She was on paid suspension after being found with an underage boy in a parked car, according to police. She was never charged in the incident.
    5. Sources say they are looking at her murder as an act of passion or jealousy. 

