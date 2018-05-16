Former teacher Rachael DelTondo was shot to death in her mother's driveway in Aliquippa late Sunday night.
Related Headlines
RELATED: Woman shot, killed in mother’s driveway; police working to determine motive
Here are five things we know about DelTondo:
- She was 32 years old
- She was coming home from getting ice cream with a friend when she was shot 10 times in her mother's driveway.
- She is a former teacher for the Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School.
- She was on paid suspension after being found with an underage boy in a parked car, according to police. She was never charged in the incident.
- Sources say they are looking at her murder as an act of passion or jealousy.
>>>Friends remember Aliquippa woman killed in 'crime of passion' or 'jealousy'
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}