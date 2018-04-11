NEW CASTLE, Pa. - Five people were arrested Tuesday in connection with an investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics at a home in New Castle, police said.
Authorities received numerous tips and complaints about the home on Uber Street, where a search warrant was served Tuesday night, police said. The home is a few blocks from a school.
Related Headlines
Channel 11’s Jennifer Tomazic is talking to police about what the bust means for the community for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
Officers seized 10 firearms, cocaine, suspected heroin, cash and cellphones from the home, police said.
While officers were conducting surveillance on the home Tuesday before the warrant was obtained, one occupant was seen pointing a handgun at another man on the porch as he was pushed into the home, police said. The man came out of the home unharmed as police were about to help him.
TRENDING NOW:
- State police investigating the disappearance of a Latrobe woman
- Police chief placed on administrative leave, under investigation
- Newborn left in Safe Haven Baby Box at Indiana fire station
- VIDEO: Woman Embalmed Alive Dies After Routine Surgery
Five people were taken into custody. The owner of the home, who is not in custody, will also be charged, police said.
Dajuan Dawson, 31, Jucara Robinson, 31, Nathaniel McKnight, 24, Paris Lippet, 29, Myron Gardner, 26, and Dorthy Weathersby -- the 55-year-old homeowner -- are facing drug and firearms charges.
Lippet, McKnight and Dawson are on state parole and a detainer has been placed on them, police said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}