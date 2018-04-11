  • 6 charged after firearms, drugs seized from New Castle home

    Updated:

    NEW CASTLE, Pa. - Five people were arrested Tuesday in connection with an investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics at a home in New Castle, police said.

    Authorities received numerous tips and complaints about the home on Uber Street, where a search warrant was served Tuesday night, police said. The home is a few blocks from a school.

    Related Headlines

    Channel 11’s Jennifer Tomazic is talking to police about what the bust means for the community for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.

    Officers seized 10 firearms, cocaine, suspected heroin, cash and cellphones from the home, police said.

    While officers were conducting surveillance on the home Tuesday before the warrant was obtained, one occupant was seen pointing a handgun at another man on the porch as he was pushed into the home, police said. The man came out of the home unharmed as police were about to help him.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Five people were taken into custody. The owner of the home, who is not in custody, will also be charged, police said.

    Dajuan Dawson, 31, Jucara Robinson, 31, Nathaniel McKnight, 24, Paris Lippet, 29, Myron Gardner, 26, and Dorthy Weathersby -- the 55-year-old homeowner -- are facing drug and firearms charges.

    Lippet, McKnight and Dawson are on state parole and a detainer has been placed on them, police said.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    6 charged after firearms, drugs seized from New Castle home

  • Headline Goes Here

    4 nearby houses catch fire in Lawrence Co.

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police ID suspect killed in officer-involved shooting that injured officer

  • Headline Goes Here

    Person in car throws beer bottle at another car, shatters windshield

  • Headline Goes Here

    Allentown drug bust nets drugs, guns, 13 arrests