7 injured after car hits Port Authority bus

SPRINGDALE, Pa. - Seven people were injured Monday afternoon when a car struck a bus in Springdale.
According to the Port Authority, the bus was heading inbound on Pittsburgh Street near Moyhend Street around 3:41 p.m. when it was hit.
Springdale: Bus involved in a crash with a passenger vehicle w/reportedly non-life-threatening injuries to three bus passengers - 900 block of Pittsburgh Street.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 30, 2018
The car involved fled the scene, but has since been located by police.
The Port Authority has not released information about how serious the injuries are.
Channel 11 has a reporter heading to the scene and will have more details on 11 News at 5.
