  • 7 injured after car hits Port Authority bus

    SPRINGDALE, Pa. - Seven people were injured Monday afternoon when a car struck a bus in Springdale.

    According to the Port Authority, the bus was heading inbound on Pittsburgh Street near Moyhend Street around 3:41 p.m. when it was hit.

    The car involved fled the scene, but has since been located by police.

    The Port Authority has not released information about how serious the injuries are. 

