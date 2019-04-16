  • 75 pounds of marijuana confiscated from car getting off Pa. turnpike

    Updated:

    NEW STANTON, Pa. - Another big drug bust on the Pennsylvania Turnpike this morning when state troopers nabbed 75 pounds of marijuana from a car getting off the New Stanton interchange.

    They say the drugs were destined for western Pennsylvania.

    Channel 11 is getting an up close look of the packaged marijuana, and finding out how one simple mistake on the road led to the big find, for Channel 11 News at 5:45 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories