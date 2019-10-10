  • 86-year-old woman killed after dump truck collides with vehicle on Route 51

    ROSTRAVER, Pa. - An 86-year-old woman was killed in a car crash on Route 51 in Rostraver.

    The fatal accident happened around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Gallitin Road and Route 51, according to a release from the Westmoreland County coroner's office.

    Officials said the victim was trying to cross the northbound lanes of Route 51 when she was struck in a "T-bone collision" by a dump truck.

    Anna Selembo, 86, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    According to the release, Selembo was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and her airbags did not deploy.

    Route 51 was closed for hours in the surrounding area following the deadly crash.

