ROSTRAVER, Pa. - An 86-year-old woman was killed in a car crash on Route 51 in Rostraver.
The fatal accident happened around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Gallitin Road and Route 51, according to a release from the Westmoreland County coroner's office.
Officials said the victim was trying to cross the northbound lanes of Route 51 when she was struck in a "T-bone collision" by a dump truck.
Anna Selembo, 86, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the release, Selembo was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and her airbags did not deploy.
Route 51 was closed for hours in the surrounding area following the deadly crash.
