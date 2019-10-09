BEAVER CO., Pa. - A Beaver County mother is facing charges after police said she endangered the lives of her children when she ran out of gas on a busy road.
According to investigators, Valerie Fullum left a newborn and another child inside her car as she walked to the gas station from Virginia Avenue in Rochester.
And when police found her vehicle, they said her oldest child was on top of the roof.
Channel 11’s Amy Marcinkiewicz tracked down the children’s father. His reaction to what happened – on 11 News at 6.
