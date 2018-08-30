  • 94-year-old man accused of assaulting women at rehabilitation center

    SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A 94-year-old man is accused of inappropriately touching women at a Fayette County rehabilitation facility.

    State police charged George Massimini, of Brownsville, after investigators say he touched two women, ages 66 and 81, without their consent while a volunteer at Uniontown Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in South Union Township. 

    He’s also accused of exposing himself to the 81-year-old woman.

    State police said the alleged assaults happened last month.

    Massimini is charged with indecent assault and indecent exposure. 

    According to online court records, Massimini has not yet been arraigned. A court date has not yet been set.

