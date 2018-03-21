  • A minute-by-minute look at Wednesday's spring snow storm

    Updated:
    UPDATE 3 PM
    Record-setting snow fell Wednesday in Pittsburgh. An amount of more than 7 inches was reported for the first time since 1924. Snow will continue to wind down for the next few hours.
     
    UPDATE 2 PM
    Light to moderate snow still falling in the area, but will be ending by evening commute. Still watch for snowy and icy roads.
     
    UPDATE 12:30 PM
    UPDATE 12 PM

    UPDATE 11:30 AM

    UPDATE 11:00 AM
     

     
     
     
    UPDATE 10:55 AM 
     
    Motorists still having trouble getting around in the North Hills. 
     
    UPDATE 10:50 AM
     

    Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings continue today. All of Westmoreland County has been added to the Winter Storm Warning.  Many areas have already seen 3"-6" of snow through 10 a.m,

    Light snow will continue much of the day with a few bands of moderate snow crossing the area.  Snow will slowly dwindle from northwest to southeast during the afternoon. You can expect an additional 1"-2" of snow during the late morning and afternoon hours.

    Winds will gust to nearly 20 mph today keeping wind chills in the upper teens and lower 20s throughout the day.

     
    UPDATE 10:40 AM

     

    Unofficially 6.4" of snow now at Pittsburgh NWS office.  4.8" of that since midnight.
    All of Westmoreland County has now been added to the Winter Storm Warning.


    UPDATE 10:30 AM

     

     

    UPDATE 10:24 AM

    NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE ALERT: 

    WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING

    • WHAT: Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches are expected.
    • WHERE: Butler, Allegheny, Armstrong, Indiana and Fayette Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
    • ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Plan on slippery road conditions. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.
    • PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:  Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. 

    UPDATE 10:20 AM

    Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings continue today.

    Many areas have already seen 3"-5" of snow through 8am

    Light snow will continue much of the day with a few bands of moderate snow crossing the area.  Snow will slowly dwindle from northwest to southeast during the afternoon. You can expect an additional 1"-2" of snow during the late morning and afternoon hours.

    Winds will gust to nearly 20 mph today keeping wind chills in the upper teens and lower 20s throughout the day.

    UPDATE 10:00 AM

    The snow is making it difficult for people to get around in downtown Pittsburgh

    UPDATE 9:10 AM

    Channel 11 has crews checking out the roads in Greensburg.

    UPDATE 8:50 AM

    Road are still being cleared in the North Hills.

    UPDATE: 8:13 AM

    Channel 11 was in Brentwood where traffic was moving slow along Route 51 because of the snow-covered roads.

     

    A minute-by-minute look at Wednesday's spring snow storm

    Snow causes front porch of home to collapse

    Icy spots possible after record snowfall

    WATCH: Look at road conditions in the Pittsburgh area

    Western Pa. prepared as winter storm expected to bring several inches of snow