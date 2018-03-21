For South Hills conditions, CLICK HERE.

UPDATE 11:30 AM

UPDATE 11:00 AM

UPDATE 10:55 AM

Motorists still having trouble getting around in the North Hills.

UPDATE 10:50 AM

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings continue today. All of Westmoreland County has been added to the Winter Storm Warning. Many areas have already seen 3"-6" of snow through 10 a.m, Light snow will continue much of the day with a few bands of moderate snow crossing the area. Snow will slowly dwindle from northwest to southeast during the afternoon. You can expect an additional 1"-2" of snow during the late morning and afternoon hours. Winds will gust to nearly 20 mph today keeping wind chills in the upper teens and lower 20s throughout the day.

UPDATE 10:40 AM

Unofficially 6.4" of snow now at Pittsburgh NWS office. 4.8" of that since midnight.

All of Westmoreland County has now been added to the Winter Storm Warning. ALL OF WESTMORELAND COUNTY added to the Winter Storm Warning. Most of the county will have at least 5" of snow before the snow ends later today. pic.twitter.com/rkQlTdE6kh — Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) March 21, 2018

UPDATE 10:30 AM

UPDATE 10:24 AM

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE ALERT:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING

WHAT: Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches are expected.

WHERE: Butler, Allegheny, Armstrong, Indiana and Fayette Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Plan on slippery road conditions. Be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

UPDATE 10:20 AM

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings continue today.

Many areas have already seen 3"-5" of snow through 8am

Light snow will continue much of the day with a few bands of moderate snow crossing the area. Snow will slowly dwindle from northwest to southeast during the afternoon. You can expect an additional 1"-2" of snow during the late morning and afternoon hours.

WPXI will be tracking the storm as it moves through the area and will bring you LIVE updates on conditions where you live -- on Channel 11 News at NOON.

Winds will gust to nearly 20 mph today keeping wind chills in the upper teens and lower 20s throughout the day.

UPDATE 10:00 AM

The snow is making it difficult for people to get around in downtown Pittsburgh

UPDATE 9:10 AM

Channel 11 has crews checking out the roads in Greensburg.

Enjoying (???!!!!) a snowy Spring morning in Greensburg @WPXI pic.twitter.com/Uj0ZiLakH8 — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) March 21, 2018

UPDATE 8:50 AM

Road are still being cleared in the North Hills.

UPDATE: 8:13 AM

Channel 11 was in Brentwood where traffic was moving slow along Route 51 because of the snow-covered roads.

Roads are coated in Brentwood. Traffic moving slow on Rt 51 @WPXI pic.twitter.com/pNeAdKf1RM — Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) March 21, 2018

