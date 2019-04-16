BALDWIN, Pa. - Allegheny County police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to a January home invasion and shooting in Baldwin.
Police were called to Macassar Drive in the Leland Point housing complex on Jan. 31. An 18-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Someone told police there were two men still inside the house. Police eventually cleared it, finding no one.
Two adults and 3 children under the age of 12, in addition to the victim, were all in the house at the time, but no one else was hurt. Witnesses told police two young men came into the house and demanded money from the victim before shooting him.
Through their investigation, detectives determined Reed was one of the suspects.
Reed is charged as an adult with aggravated assault, robbery, conspiracy, and firearms violations.
