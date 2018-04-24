0 Abandoned church to be demolished after early-morning blaze

PITTSBURGH - An abandoned church in Pittsburgh’s Crawford-Roberts neighborhood will be demolished after an intense fire engulfed it early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Flames from the fire, which broke out about 3 a.m. at the old Ebenezer Baptist Church at the corner of Miller and Colwell streets, could be seen from several blocks away, including from UPMC Mercy Hospital.

“It was horrible. Plumes of smoke and flames. I didn’t want to get any closer. I stood in the door for a minute, and that was it,” neighbor Barbara Stevens said.

Demolition of the building -- now largely caved-in walls and fallen bricks -- is planned for sometime Tuesday.

Officials said a collapse as the fire burned through the church building helped firefighters.

“What helped us a lot was that the fire was so heavily involved that the roof on the main sanctuary collapsed, which actually was a good thing. It gave us good access to put water on the fire,” Deputy Chief Michael Mullen said.

A ladder truck was used so crews could spray water onto the church and into its bell tower, officials said.

Pittsburgh police officers were put on patrol to monitor embers and make sure they did not cause additional fires in the surrounding area.

No one was inside the old church at the time of the fire, and no one was hurt, officials said.

The fire was brought under control by 4 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

