PITTSBURGH - Abby Lee Miller is returning to “Dance Moms.”
The announcement marks a sterling start to 2019 for Miller after a tough 2018. She was released from prison in March after serving time for bankruptcy fraud. And just after her release, she announced she was diagnosed with cancer, ultimately needing emergency surgery.
Miller became a star as the center of the show that followed her Abby Lee Dance Company's Junior Elite Competition Team. Her occasional clashes with her students’ mothers made for compelling television and launched several spin-offs.
She left the show in the middle of season 7. Season 8 is scheduled to begin filming in January.
