An order was filed Tuesday in Centre County that set Sandusky's resentencing for Nov. 8 in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania.
Related Headlines
Judge Maureen Skerda, appointed last week to take over the case, also directed the sheriff to bring Sandusky to the courthouse from the State Correctional Institution at Laurel Highlands.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to breaking news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Sandusky was convicted and sentenced in 2012 to 30 to 60 years, but the state Superior Court ruled in February that mandatory minimums had been improperly applied.
It's not clear whether Sandusky's sentence will change significantly.
Skerda was appointed after the previous judge recused himself last month for reasons that were not fully disclosed in public documents.
TRENDING NOW:
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}