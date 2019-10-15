PITTSBURGH - Nearly 1,000 pieces of jewelry, a snowblower, abandoned vehicles, electronics and more will be auctioned off at the Pittsburgh International Airport.
The event is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Heavy Equipment Building on Cargo Road.
The items up for auction include an electric cart, a crash truck (specially built to rescue people from a plane crash), a lawnmower, snowplows, power tools, tires, a glass message board and a water cooler.
Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted. There will be a 15% buyer's premium with 5% waived for cash or check purchases.
Airport officials said they also donated more than 35 boxes of clothing to Circles of Greater Pittsburgh, a nonprofit that helps those in need.
