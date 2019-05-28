Aldi and the Food and Drug Administration are expanding the recall to all five-pound bags of flour.
All five-pound bags of Baker’s Corner All Purpose Flour are being recalled because of the potential for E.coli contamination.
The FDA said E.coli in the bags of flour has been linked to making 17 people sick across eight states. This expansion follows a previous recall of bags with only specific label information.
Don't forget to download the WPXI News App so you can follow developments on stories like this one. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The agency said the recalled bags were manufactured for Aldi at a flour mill in Buffalo, New York. The recall includes products in stores in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont.
If you have one of these bags of flour, the FDA said throw it out, or return it to the store for a full refund.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}