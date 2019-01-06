  • ALDI recalls potato chips from stores in Pittsburgh area, W.V.

    Updated:

    Grocery chain ALDI is recalling a batch of potato chips from specific stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York and West Virginia.

    In cooperation with Olde York Potato Chips, the chain is recalling 96 cases’ worth of Clancy’s Wavy Potato Chips, the company announced in a release, calling it “a precautionary measure due to the potential presence of milk resulting from product mislabeling.”

    ALDI has taken the chips off its shelves from stores that carried the cases, including many in the Pittsburgh area. Customers who bought the chips can discard them or return them for full refunds, the company said.

    For the full list of stores, click here.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories