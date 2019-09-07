PITTSBURGH - More than 3,300 pounds of soup sold at Pennsylvania and New York Aldi stores is being recalled, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Agency officials said the soups were imported to the U.S. from Canada and were not inspected when brought into the country.
The soups being recalled include:
- 19 oz cans of Chef's Cupboard Classic Homestyle Chicken & Wild Rice
- 19 oz cans of Chef's Cupboard Classic Homestyle Italian-Style Wedding with Meatballs and Chicken
- 18.8 oz cans of Chef's Cupboard Chunky Beef with Country Vegetables
- 18.8 oz cans of Chef's Cupboard Chunky Sirloin Burger with Country Vegetables
USDA officials said there have not been any confirmed reports of anyone getting sick from eating the affected products.
Anyone who bought the soups being recalled should return them to the store or throw them away.
