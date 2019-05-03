ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - Kids in one local community won't be allowed to stay outside as late as they once could while on summer break.
Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca went to Aliquippa where police are enforcing new curfews for teens.
"The parents are going to have to step up and be responsible for their kids and keep them off the street during the hours they’re not supposed to be," Aliquippa Chief Robert Sealock said.
If your child is:
11 or younger -- inside by 8 p.m.
12-14 years old -- inside by 9 p.m.
15-17 years old -- inside by 10 p.m.
DeLuca found out the punishment parents and their kids could face if the curfew isn't followed, for 11 at 11.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}