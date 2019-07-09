DETROIT - Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner will head to trial this fall in Detroit on charges stemming from an alleged hotel altercation with police.
A final conference was held Tuesday in Detroit, and a defense motion to quash the information was denied. Wagner’s bail was also modified. She no longer must check in with the probation department by phone.
Wagner and her husband, Khari Mosley, were traveling and attended a concert March 6 in Detroit. After the show, Wagner went to bed while her husband went to the hotel bar.
Police said Mosley was intoxicated and had been causing problems, then couldn't get back into the hotel room because he did not have a key and his name was not on the reservation.
Investigators said Wagner grabbed a police officer while they were arresting her husband on suspicion of disorderly conduct.
Wagner is charged with resisting and obstruction of police and disorderly conduct. Her trial date is scheduled for Nov. 12.
Mosley faces a misdemeanor trial July 15.
