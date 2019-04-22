  • Landslide numbers down, but still impacting local communities

    FOX CHAPEL, Pa. - Landslides in Allegheny County are down significantly this year compared to 2018, but it’s still impacting the bottom lines of boroughs and municipalities.

    There have only been five landslides in the county since January 1, including a slide Saturday night in Fox Chapel that closed Squaw Run Road. 

    There were 118 in Allegheny County last year alone. The majority happened between February and April.

