FOX CHAPEL, Pa. - A mudslide has shut down a road in Fox Chapel.
Fox Chapel: Mudslide w/downed trees on Hunt Road at Squaw Run Road making the road impassable. Police are at the scene.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) April 20, 2019
Police told Channel 11 the slide on Hunt Road at Squaw Run Road is still active and has brought down a few trees.
The section of road will be closed for the foreseeable future.
We have a crew at the scene working to get more information, for 11 at 11.
