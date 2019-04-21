  • Mudslide closes road in Fox Chapel

    Updated:

    FOX CHAPEL, Pa. - A mudslide has shut down a road in Fox Chapel.

    Police told Channel 11 the slide on Hunt Road at Squaw Run Road is still active and has brought down a few trees.

    The section of road will be closed for the foreseeable future. 

    We have a crew at the scene working to get more information, for 11 at 11. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories