PITTSBURGH - Allegheny County might owe you money.
County officials said the money is available due to a Sheriff's Sale of Real Estate. This money is just part of the $3.4 billion available statewide due to things like a misspelled name or an out-of-state address.
If the money does not get claimed, the sheriff's office said it will go to the State Treasury Office.
Wondering if there's some cash for you out there? CLICK HERE!
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}