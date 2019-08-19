GROVE CITY, Pa. - Allegheny Health Network is acquiring Grove City Medical Center. It will be the Pittsburgh-based health care system's ninth hospital.
A news conference with officials from Grove City Medical Center, AHN, Highmark Health and Mercer County is scheduled for later Monday.
Related Headlines
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local animal rescue group asking for public's help after dog found tied to post, shot to death
- Parent says kindergarten students at New Mexico school kept in cages while waiting for pickup
- 7th-grader donates $15,000 in livestock premiums to St. Jude Children's Hospital
- VIDEO: Family finds live frog in salad
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}