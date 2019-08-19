  • Allegheny Health Network to acquire Grove City Medical Center

    By: Paul J. Gough

    GROVE CITY, Pa. - Allegheny Health Network is acquiring Grove City Medical Center. It will be the Pittsburgh-based health care system's ninth hospital.

    A news conference with officials from Grove City Medical Center, AHN, Highmark Health and Mercer County is scheduled for later Monday.

