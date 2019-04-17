AMBRIDGE, Pa. - Ambridge Police Chief Jim Mann will face trial on theft charges.
After three and a half hours of testimony, a judge ruled there was enough evidence to move the case forward.
Mann is suspended without pay after his officers came forward with allegations that he doubled and triple dipped when it came to receiving his pay over the course of 2017 and 2018 while he was on disability.
The prosecution said he stole from the Ambridge borough. The defense said it has evidence that all pay was approved.
Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz sat through the hours of testimony and talked with the accused right afterward. Hear from the chief himself, tonight on Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.
