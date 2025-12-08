Man arrested for threatening to scale fence outside FBI Field Office in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Police say a man who threatened to scale the fence outside the FBI Field Office in Pittsburgh will face charges.

Officers were called to the building on the 3300 block of East Carson Street in South Side Slopes at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

A man was outside demanding to speak with an agent and acting disorderly, officers say. At one point, police say he threatened to scale the fence.

The man was ultimately arrested and will be charged.

Channel 11 reached out to the FBI for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

