PITTSBURGH - Air quality in the Pittsburgh region is among the worst in the nation, according to the American Lung Association’s annual State of the Air report.
The report based on data from 2014-2016 measures fine particle pollution.
Allegheny County received Fs for ozone, daily particulate matter levels and long-term particulate matter levels. It’s the only county outside California to receive straight Fs.
Pollution in Allegheny County is measured from industrial sites in the Mon Valley.
Allegheny County is the only county in Pennsylvania to experience an increase in the frequency of unhealthy days, the report said. The frequency of high particle pollution days was the highest for any county east of Utah.
Out of 201 areas, the Pittsburgh-New Castle-Weirton metro area’s rank fell from 17th worst in the country to 10th worst.
TRENDING NOW:
- Victim killed on Southwest Airlines plane after engine explodes identified
- At least 2 people shot in Fayette County
- Southbound Parkway North reopens after fatal early-morning crash
- VIDEO: Man Blames 'Two Black Men' After Shooting Himself In The Leg
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}