    A bank executive and mother of two from New Mexico has been identified as the woman who died after a Southwest Airlines jet plane blew an engine and got hit by shrapnel that smashed a window.

    News of Jennifer Riordan's death was first shared by the assistant principal of the Albuquerque Catholic school attended by her two children.

    In an email to parents, assistant principal Amy McCarty wrote that "the family needs all the prayers we can offer."

    Riordan was a vice president of community relations for Wells Fargo bank. She was the wife of Michael Riordan, who served until recently as the chief operating officer for the city of Albuquerque.

    The New Mexico Broadcasters Association on social media said Riordan was a graduate of the University of New Mexico and former board member.

    One fatality was reported after a Southwest Airlines plane with a damaged engine and a broken window made an emergency landing Tuesday in Philadelphia, officials with the National Transportation Safety Board said.

