GREENSBURG, Pa. - A priest within the Diocese of Greensburg has been accused of sexually abusing a minor.
According to a news release, the diocese learned of the allegations against the Rev. Andrew Kawecki on Monday.
The allegation dates back 15 years. The allegation has not yet been proven, but it is protocol to place a priest on leave until the investigation is complete.
Kawecki currently serves as the pastor at parishes in Scottdale and Everson, St. John the Baptist and St. Joseph.
Victims of sex abuse within the Pittsburgh and Greensburg dioceses are eligible for compensation. Click here to learn more.
“We will be communicating with parishioners at our parish in Scottdale and Everton this weekend where he serves as a pastor. The parishes are St. John the Baptist and St. Joseph. In the interim, the Diocese has provided for the pastoral care of the parishes.”
