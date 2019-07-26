PENN HILLS, Pa. - A man charged with killing his estranged wife will likely be relased from jail Friday after a judge granted him bond.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Breaking News alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Antonio Vecchiola was arrested two years after his wife, Jessica, was found dead in her apartment in Penn Hills.
On Channel 11 News at 5, Gabriella DeLuca speak with Jessica's mother who is frustrated that her daughter's accused killer will get out of jail before his trial.
TRENDING NOW:
- Here's how to find out in 1 minute if you're impacted by the Equifax hack
- 1 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend (7/26-7/28)
- Teen hurt in shooting lost brother to gun violence
- VIDEO: Alleged immigration agents approaching strangers at local stores
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}