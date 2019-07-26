  • Accused killer to be released after being granted bond

    Updated:

    PENN HILLS, Pa. - A man charged with killing his estranged wife will likely be relased from jail Friday after a judge granted him bond.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive Breaking News alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Antonio Vecchiola was arrested two years after his wife, Jessica, was found dead in her apartment in Penn Hills. 

    On Channel 11 News at 5, Gabriella DeLuca speak with Jessica's mother who is frustrated that her daughter's accused killer will get out of jail before his trial.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories