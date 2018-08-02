EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - The family of Antwon Rose, the 17-year-old shot and killed by an East Pittsburgh police officer, has filed a federal lawsuit against the city of East Pittsburgh, the officer, police chief and mayor.
In the lawsuit filed Wednesday claiming wrongful death, it is alleged that East Pittsburgh and its policymakers -- specifically city council, Police Chief Lori Fruncek and Mayor Louis Payne -- failed to properly train its police officers.
Officer Michael Rosfeld is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Rose, who was shot to death as he and another teenager ran from a traffic stop on the night of June 19.
According to the suit, Rosfeld did not wait for backup units to arrive and “immediately drew his weapon and began to shout menacing and hostile orders at the three occupants of the vehicle, including Rose.”
The “aggressive” tone and demeanor caused the occupants of the vehicle to fear for their lives.
