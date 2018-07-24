  • Officer charged with shooting, killing Antwon Rose waives preliminary hearing

    PITTSBURGH - The East Pittsburgh police officer charged with shooting and killing has waived his preliminary hearing.

    Michael Rosfeld is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Antwon Rose.

    Rose was shot and killed last month during a traffic stop in East Pittsburgh, hours after Rosfeld had been sworn into the department.

