PITTSBURGH - The East Pittsburgh police officer charged with shooting and killing has waived his preliminary hearing.
Michael Rosfeld is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Antwon Rose.
We're working to learn what's next in the court case, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
Rose was shot and killed last month during a traffic stop in East Pittsburgh, hours after Rosfeld had been sworn into the department.
