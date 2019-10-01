PITTSBURGH - "It was a crazy, horrible nightmare for me."
A broken chain on a door is the only thing that kept a young woman safe, she told Channel 11.
Police said a convicted arsonist with a history of mental problems tried to break into the woman's apartment Monday night.
On Channel 11 News at 6, Renee Wallace talks with the victim, whose voice was still shaking from fighting off her neighbor.
