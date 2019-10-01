  • Convicted arsonist arrested after trying to break in to woman's apartment

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - "It was a crazy, horrible nightmare for me."

    A broken chain on a door is the only thing that kept a young woman safe, she told Channel 11.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Police said a convicted arsonist with a history of mental problems tried to break into the woman's apartment Monday night. 

    On Channel 11 News at 6, Renee Wallace talks with the victim, whose voice was still shaking from fighting off her neighbor.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories