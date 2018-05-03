Are there lead service lines in your area? PWSA has interactive map

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority now has an interactive map to show customers where lead service lines are in the city.
The tool available on the PWSA’s website allows people to search by neighborhood or property address.
Information is available for more than 20,000 properties. However, the PWSA said the data was compiled by scanning more than 120,000 paper records, many of which are over 100 years old, so some of the information could be inaccurate.
Still, the PWSA said the available information can help customers make informed decisions about their tap water.
The map also shows areas where lead line replacement is planned.
Under a state mandate, the PWSA must replace at least 7 percent of lead lines each year. The mandate came after it was discovered that the PWSA exceeded the federal threshold of lead levels in drinking water.
