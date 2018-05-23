0 ‘Armed and dangerous' man wanted in home invasion captured

UNIONTOWN, Pa. - UPDATE 3:32 p.m.: The ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted in connection with a Fayette County home invasion has been captured.

Channel 11 has learned Tyree Smith was taken into custody this afternoon.

We’re working to learn more about how police tracked him down, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect after a man was found shot to death Tuesday night inside a home in Uniontown, police said.

Officers responded to a housing unit on Dunlap Street after receiving reports about 10 p.m. that a man had been shot.

Upon arrival, 28-year-old Richard Hinton was found shot multiple times inside a townhome, police said. A coroner was called and pronounced him dead.

Investigators identified 22-year-old Tyree Smith, who is also known as “Brick,” as a suspect. An arrest warrant has been obtained for criminal homicide.

Police said several children, the youngest being 10 years old, were inside the home. At least one of them witnessed the shooting.

NEW INFO: police say Tyree Smith shot and killed Richard Hinton inside a townhome on Dunlap Street. Captain tells me there were several kids inside the home & the youngest was 10yo @WPXI pic.twitter.com/8kmt88wFnM — Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) May 23, 2018

The child told police Smith and another man were passing a gun back and forth. Before Hinton was shot, Smith was heard saying, “If someone runs up here, we are going to blast them,” the complaint said.

Hinton did not live in the home where he was shot, police said.

Police said Smith is also wanted on previous gun charges and frequents Aliquippa, Penn Hills and Pittsburgh.

At least one other man is being sought as a person of interest, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Uniontown City Police Department at 724-430-2929.

