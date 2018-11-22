  • Around 20 residents remain displaced 5 days after high-rise fire

    PITTSBURGH - Five days after a fire at an apartment building in the Hill District, residents are still waiting to get back into their homes.

    Resident Alisha Jackson showed Channel 11 the second floor of the Ebenezer Tower, where the fire started last Saturday.

    Around 20 residents remain displaced, including Jackson.

    “I opened my door and the hall was just black and you could see the fire,” Jackson described.

