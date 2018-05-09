  • Arrest made in theft ring that stole $58K in items from vehicles

    WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. - The accused ringleader of a group that stole more than $58,000 in items from vehicles in Westmoreland County was arrested Tuesday, Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.

    Cody Smith, 25, was taken to the Westmoreland County Prison. He is facing charges along with 21-year-old Lloyd Clark-Zulisky and 20-year-old Dashawn Jones.

    Police are still searching for Clark-Zulisky and Jones.

    In addition to stealing from vehicles, the trio sometimes stole the vehicles themselves, TribLIVE reported.

    Pennsylvania State Police noticed a “dramatic increase” in vehicle break-ins and stolen vehicles in the Hempfield, Jeannette and Penn Township areas in late 2016, according to court documents obtained by TribLIVE.

    Smith, Clark-Zulisky and Jones are accused of hiding stolen items in a Jeannette home, and later in Export, TribLIVE reported. The Jeannette home was vacant, and the men would climb through a window.

    Items including purses, identification cards, electronics, a gun, cellphones, bank cards, credit cards and keys to a stolen car were found, TribLIVE reported.

    Another rash of vehicle break-ins was reported in April to state and Murrysville police.

     
     

