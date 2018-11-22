NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - An arrest warrant has been issued in two shootings in as many days at a business in North Braddock, police said Wednesday.
Courde Daye, 20, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery and firearms violations in the pair of shootings that took place Monday afternoon and Tuesday night in the 600 block of Jones Avenue.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
In the shooting Monday, a 46-year-old man was shot several times in the leg while inside a cellphone store, which is located next to a daycare.
On Tuesday, an 85-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was last listed in critical condition at a hospital.
We're working to learn more about the suspect for 11 at 11.
TRENDING NOW:
- 1 dead in crash on McKeesport-Duquesne Bridge
- Roundup of current food-related recalls that could affect Thanksgiving
- Police seize 10 bricks of heroin, cash in Washington Co. search
- VIDEO: Honda Issues Minivan Recall Due to Door Malfunction
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Daye is known to frequent Braddock and Swissvale and should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477); callers can remain anonymous.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}