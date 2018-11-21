Police seize 10 bricks of heroin, cash in Washington Co. search

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police seized 10 bricks of heroin after a months-long investigation in Washington County, the district attorney said Wednesday.
Preston Earl Klages, 34, and Tiffany L. Sloneker, 32, face charges as a result of the investigation, which culminated in a search of a mobile home in Canton Township, District Attorney Gene Vittone said in a release.
Police allegedly found 544 stamp bags of heroin and fentanyl, drug paraphernalia and an undisclosed amount of cash in Wednesday’s search, Vittone said.
Both Klages and Sloneker are lodged in the Washington County Correctional Facility and more charges are expected, Vittone said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman charged in deadly crash on 10th Street Bypass
- Burst of snow could impact travel Wednesday
- Local woman goes missing while vacationing in Mexico
- VIDEO: Honda Issues Minivan Recall Due to Door Malfunction
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}