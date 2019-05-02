PITTSBURGH - A pizza delivery driver was assaulted and carjacked early Thursday morning in Pittsburgh’s Regent Square neighborhood, police said.
The driver was walking up to a home when he was confronted by four men, all of whom drove off in his car after one of them assaulted him, according to police.
Officers were called shortly after 12:30 a.m. to East End Avenue after the incident was reported.
The driver refused medical treatment.
Police are investigating.
