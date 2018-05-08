  • Art Institute evacuated after written threat found inside

    Officials evacuated the Art Institute of Pittsburgh on Tuesday afternoon after a written threat was discovered inside.

    Police were called at about 2:40 p.m. to the Strip District school in the 1400 block of Penn Avenue, a city spokeswoman said.

    Police searched the school and cleared it without incident, she said, adding that the threat was a written note on a bathroom wall.

