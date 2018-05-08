PITTSBURGH - Amazon officials have visited Pittsburgh as the company scouts cities for its second headquarters, and details of questions they had are starting to emerge.
Instead of asking about incentives, like tax breaks, Amazon would receive for building in Pittsburgh, officials were curious about other aspects of Pittsburgh, Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.
According to TribLIVE, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said during a meeting with the Valley News Dispatch's editorial board that Amazon officials wanted to know more about things like coffee shops, bike lanes, how many engineering students graduate from Carnegie Mellon University and the cost of purchasing homes.
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto said Friday that the officials were only in town for about 24 hours, but that doesn’t mean the visit wasn’t meaningful. It was an opportunity to see what Pittsburgh has to offer.
An exact date was not given for when Amazon officials visited Pittsburgh, but Fitzgerald said it was between February and April, TribLIVE reported.
