Atria's closes PNC Park location after 17 years

One of the original tenants of PNC Park is shutting its doors.
After 17 years in the Pirates’ ballpark, the Atria’s restaurant chain is closing its Federal Street location to focus on other Downtown opportunities, according to WPXI news partner TribLive.
The chain has eight other restaurants in Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
Real estate brokerage CBRE has listed the location as available for lease, presenting it as a “second generation restaurant opportunity.”
