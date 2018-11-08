0 Attorney facing charges for allegedly beating his wife

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. - Channel 11 has learned that a well-known Beaver County attorney was arrested overnight.

Beaver Falls police arrested Gerald Benyo for allegedly beating his wife and dragging her from a moving car.

Benyo told Channel 11 the woman is his estranged wife, that he’s in the process of a divorce and has a protection from abuse order against her.

He denies causing any injury to her and says he wasn’t even in Beaver Falls when she was assaulted.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police Benyo beat her from head to toe, hit her in the eye with a gun and threw her out of a vehicle.

According to police paperwork, his wife did not go to police and she missed a court appearance on unrelated charges. When deputies picked her up, they saw her injuries.

According to court documents, she told police she was reluctant to testify against him due to being in fear of him.

Benyo is a criminal defense attorney and a former candidate for Beaver County district attorney.

This isn't the first time he's been in trouble with the law.

In 2007, he was charged with simple assault., and again in 2010. In both cases, the charges were dismissed.

Benyo told Channel 11 he has provided police with an alibi. He also says he hopes there is a real investigation to find out who actually did this to his estranged wife.

He is still charged with felony assault.

