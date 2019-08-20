BADEN, Pa. - The Beaver County coroner was called to a SWAT incident in Baden.
Officers surrounded a house on State Street for several hours on Monday.
A man's girlfriend contacted police around 4 p.m. because she said he was threatening to hurt himself.
No one else is in the home with him and his name hasn't been released.
