  • Coroner called to SWAT incident in Beaver Co.

    Updated:

    BADEN, Pa. - The Beaver County coroner was called to a SWAT incident in Baden.

    Officers surrounded a house on State Street for several hours on Monday.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Beaver County news.  CLICK HERE to find out how.

    A man's girlfriend contacted police around 4 p.m. because she said he was threatening to hurt himself.

    No one else is in the home with him and his name hasn't been released.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories