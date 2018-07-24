  • 7-year-old dies after she was found in pool

    BALDWIN, Pa. - A 7-year-old girl who was found in a backyard pool in Baldwin last week has died at the hospital.

    The medical examiner identified her as Jessica Basnet. Her parents told Channel 11 she wandered away from her caretaker’s home and into the pool.

    The family who owns the pool was out of town on vacation and is devastated. Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca has the emotional interview on 11 at 11.

