Beavers destroy trees along North Shore trail

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Wildlife experts are dealing with a gnawing situation in the North Shore.
Last week, it was discovered that beavers chomped down on 16 trees along the Three Rivers Heritage Trail.
Channel 11 was there as the trees were first planted as part of the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy's Red Bud project.
A director there says the chomped trees are not a huge setback, although larger ones can cost about $185. They hope to eventually replant them.
WPXI's Liz Kilmer spoke with folks along the trail and will have more on Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
