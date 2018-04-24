  • Beavers destroy trees along North Shore trail

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Wildlife experts are dealing with a gnawing situation in the North Shore.

    Last week, it was discovered that beavers chomped down on 16 trees along the Three Rivers Heritage Trail.

    Related Headlines

    Channel 11 was there as the trees were first planted as part of the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy's Red Bud project. 

    A director there says the chomped trees are not a huge setback, although larger ones can cost about $185. They hope to eventually replant them.

    WPXI's Liz Kilmer spoke with folks along the trail and will have more on Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Beavers destroy trees along North Shore trail

  • Headline Goes Here

    WPXI reporter Liz Kilmer to 'Dance with Pittsburgh Celebrities'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Displaced residents of Route 30 landslide to get assistance