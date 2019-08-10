PITTSBURGH - Police said a man was taken to an area hospital after he said he was stabbed during a robbery attempt early Saturday.
Officers rushed to the 2500 block of Bedford Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. where they found a man with a stab wound to the back of his shoulder.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Police said he told investigators he was followed down the street and then confronted by two men who tried to rob him. He said he ran, but was stabbed in the back when one of them caught up to him.
The investigation continues, according to police.
TRENDING NOW:
- Manson family murders: Victims, their killers, where they are now
- Reports: Antonio Brown won't play this season unless he gets to use old helmet
- Motorcyclist killed in crash in Squirrel Hill Tunnel
- VIDEO: Lidia's Pittsburgh to close after nearly two-decades in the Strip
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}