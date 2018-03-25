Benefit held for 9-year-old boy who died in Carrick fire

There was an outpouring of love for the family of a little boy who died when his house caught on fire in Carrick in February.
After losing an important part of their family, Carrick High School hosted a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser to benefit the family of Aiden Katip.
Aiden, 9, was one of seven people trapped inside a Westmont Avenue home when it went up in flames.
Although Aiden had no burns, he inhaled an excessive amount of smoke, causing his heart to stop for 30 minutes and sending him into a coma. Not long after, Aiden died.
Dozens of families filled the cafeteria, making donations and remembering the young boy who brought so much joy to everyone he met.
And his family found a way for his life and spirit to live on.
His family told Channel 11 they've donated little Aiden's heart, liver, both kidneys and eyes.
Aiden's family told Channel 11 they got to meet the firefighter who tired to save his life.
They're extremely overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the school and community.
